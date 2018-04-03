Viewership Numbers For This Week’s Episode Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The twelfth episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge aired on Facebook on Tuesday night and saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeat Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the finals.

Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted the show while Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix did commentary. The live broadcast peaked at 114,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 65,600 live viewers. Here are the peak viewership numbers:

Episode 1: 135,600

Episode 2: 91,900

Episode 3: 62,400

Episode 4: 77,700

Episode 5: 72,400

Episode 6: 76,500

Episode 7: 62,200

Episode 8: 88,500

Episode 9: 81,200

Episode 10: 93,700

Episode 11: 65,600

Episode 12: 114,000