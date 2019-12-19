Viewership Numbers For Week 12 of NXT vs. AEW

For the 12th week of the Wednesday Night War, WWE NXT won with 795,000 viewers (0.27 18-49 demo) compared to 683,000 viewers (0.25 18-49 demo) for AEW Dynamite.

On week 11, AEW and NXT tied with both shows doing 778,000 viewers. AEW had a 0.28 18-49 demo and NXT had a 0.24 18-49 demo.

On week 10, AEW squeezed out a victory over NXT with 851,000 (0.32 18-49 demo) viewers to NXT’s 845,000 (0.29 18-49 demo) viewers.

On week 9, WWE NXT defeated AEW Dynamite with 810,000 (0.24 18-49 demo) viewers to AEW’s 663,000 (0.26 18-49 demo) viewers. AEW drew a series low but both shows were likely affected by airing on the night before Thanksgiving.

On week 8, NXT defeated AEW for the first time with 916,000 (0.30 18-49 demo) viewers. AEW drew 893,000 viewers but won the demo with a 0.43 in persons 18-49. The NXT episode was heavily promoted on RAW with Triple H making an open invitation for RAW and Smackdown superstars to appear.

On week 7, AEW won the battle with 957,000 viewers (0.43 18-49 demo) up against NXT’s 750,000 (0.25 18-49 demo) viewers. AEW was coming off the Full Gear PPV and had a 16% increase from last week.

On week 6, AEW won the battle with 822,000 viewers up against NXT’s 813,000 viewers. Both shows saw an increase from last week (the first week both shows have seen one) and it was the closest the two shows have come in viewership.

On week 5, AEW won the battle with 759,000 viewers up against NXT’s 580,000 viewers. Both shows had competition from Game 7 of the World Series.

On week 4, AEW won the battle with 963,000 viewers against NXT which drew 698,000 viewers. Both shows had competition from the World Series and NBA.

On week 3, AEW won the battle with 1.014 million viewers. NXT drew 712,000 viewers. Both shows saw a slight decline in viewership from last week.

On week 2, AEW won the battle with 1.018 million viewers vs. the 790,000 viewers for NXT. AEW, which also aired on TruTV due to a potential baseball interruption on TNT, drew 122,000 viewers which would give AEW 1.140 million viewers between the two networks.

For week 1, AEW premiered with 1.4 million viewers up against WWE NXT on the USA Network which drew 891,000 viewers.