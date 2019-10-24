Viewership Numbers For Week Four Of AEW vs. NXT

For the 4th week of the Wednesday Night War, AEW won the battle with 963,000 viewers (0.45 in P 18-49) against NXT which drew 698,000 (0.21 in P 18-49) viewers. Both shows had competition from the World Series and NBA.

Last week, AEW won the battle with 1.014 million viewers. NXT drew 712,000 viewers. Both shows saw a slight decline in viewership from last week.

Two weeks ago, AEW won the battle with 1.018 million viewers vs. the 790,000 viewers for NXT. AEW, which also aired on TruTV due to a potential baseball interruption on TNT, drew 122,000 viewers which would give AEW 1.140 million viewers between the two networks.

Three weeks ago, AEW premiered with 1.4 million viewers up against WWE NXT on the USA Network which drew 891,000 viewers.

NXT has seen a decline in viewership every week since the September 18th premiere on the USA Network.