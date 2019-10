For week two of the Wednesday Night War, AEW won the battle with 1.018 million viewers vs. the 790,000 viewers for NXT. AEW, which also aired on TruTV due to a potential baseball interruption on TNT, drew 122,000 viewers which would give AEW 1.140 million viewers between the two networks.

Both shows saw a drop with AEW having a more sizeable decline.

Last week, AEW premiered with 1.4 million viewers up against WWE NXT on the USA Network which drew 891,000 viewers.