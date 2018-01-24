Viewership This Week’s Episode Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The second episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge aired on Facebook on Tuesday night and saw The Miz and Asuka defeated Big E and Carmella.

Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted the show while Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix did commentary. Now, The Miz and Asuka will now face Finn Balor and Sasha Banks in Week 7. The match for next week’s show will see Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch.

The live broadcast peaked at 91,900 viewers, which is down from last week’s 135,600 live viewers. The view counter on the Facebook website shows 121,000 total views as of this morning.