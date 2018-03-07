Viewership This Week’s Episode Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The eighth episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge aired on Facebook on Tuesday night and saw Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman defeated Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted the show while Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix did commentary.

The live broadcast peaked at 88,500 viewers, which is up from last week’s 62,200 live viewers. The view counter on the Facebook website shows 973,000 total views as of this morning. This was the lowest rated episode of the series thus far. Here are the peak viewership numbers thus far:

Episode 1: 135,600

Episode 2: 91,900

Episode 3: 62,400

Episode 4: 77,700

Episode 5: 72,400

Episode 6: 76,500

Episode 7: 62,200

Episode 8: 88,500