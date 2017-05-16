Viewership Up But Still Under 3 Million For This Week’s WWE RAW
Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose advertised ahead of time plus Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in the main event, drew 2.751 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.696 million viewers for the taped show from London, which was a new low for 2017
This marks the third straight week that RAW has averaged below 3 million viewers.
For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.884 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.724 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.645 million viewers.
RAW was #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA Playoff game on TNT, Inside The NBA, the NBA pre-show and Rachel Maddow. RAW was #5 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA game, Inside The NBA, Love & Hip-Hop and the NBA pre-game.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers
March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers
March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers
April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers
April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers
April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers
April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers
May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers
May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers
May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer
May 22nd Episode: