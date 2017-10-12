Vin Diesel Weighs In On The Rock – Tyrese Fast & Furious Beef, Old Rock Video Making The Rounds

Actor Vin Diesel, who had his own feud with The Rock last year over the Fast & Furious franchise, is siding with The Great One in his current beef with fellow-Fast actor Tyrese Gibson.

Tyrese took to social media several days ago to lash out at The Rock after it was announced that Rock’s character Hobbs was getting a spin-off movie that would be released before Fast & The Furious 9. Fast 9 was pushed back from April 19th, 2019 to April 10th, 2020 due to the Hobbs movie. Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw character also has a spin-off movie coming, now to be released on July 26th, 2019.

Tyrese accused Rock and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia of breaking up the Fast family, saying Rock was making the franchise about himself and taking a shot at Rock’s recent Baywatch movie. Diesel took to Instagram and said it’s unfair to blame the Fast 9 delay on anyone.

You can see the Instagram posts from Rock, Tyrese and Diesel at the end of this post.

On a related note, a great video of Rock commenting on Tyrese’s 2015 Black Rose album has been making the rounds after it was posted again by Tyrese on social media. It should be noted that the video is a few years old but it’s trending this week due to the fresh beef between the two. The video was re-posted by several wrestling stars, including WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo. You can see the video below:

Below are the Fast 9 comments from Diesel, Tyrese and Rock: