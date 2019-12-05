Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn Not A Fan of Dio Maddin’s Commentary?

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation with Dio Maddin no longer being a color commentator on Monday Night RAW:

“I don’t know if Dio Maddin himself is gonna get mad but I’m sure we’ll hear that this is not accurate but this is what happened.” He continued, “Vince [McMahon] and Kevin Dunn didn’t like Dio Maddin on commentary and they took him off commentary and I think they were gonna try to re-train him or whatever to do commentary but now I guess he’s decided he wants to be a wrestler again.”

“I’m sure the official story is going to be that he just decided while doing commentary that he wanted to be a wrestler…”