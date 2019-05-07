Vince McMahon Announces “Wild Card Rule” For RAW and SmackDown

Vince McMahon announced a rule on Raw tonight that allows WWE Superstars to make appearances on the opposite brand they are assigned to.

McMahon kicked off the show and was quickly confronted by Roman Reigns. Reigns — who admitted he came to Raw to rebuke the McMahon family by going where he was needed rather than where he was assigned — was quickly followed by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan, who wasted no time rekindling their pre-WrestleMania hostilities.

Their appearances led to an epiphany from The Chairman: A “Wild Card Rule” that allows three Superstars to make appearances on the opposite brand they are assigned to. McMahon added that the appearances can come on “any given occasion.”

McMahon then sanctioned two WrestleMania rematches for Raw: One between Reigns and Drew McIntyre and a WWE Championship Match between Kingston and Bryan.

Following the commercial break, there was an in-ring segment with AJ Styles and McMahon, with Styles taking exception to Reigns appearing tonight on the same brand as Seth Rollins. Styles teased bringing two “friends” to SmackDown LIVE tomorrow night, but McMahon cut him off and stressed the “Wild Card Rule” is invitation only. Michael Cole, however, later said during the Reigns and McIntyre match that a Superstar can appear on the opposite brand whenever he (or she) wants.

McMahon then paired up Styles and Rollins in a tag team match, which resulted in a loss to Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.