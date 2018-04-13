Vince McMahon Believes Certain Wrestler Will Be Major Star

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is still highest on Baron Corbin and sees him as a future major star for the company.

According to the report, WWE originally had big plans for Corbin after Wrestlemania 33 last year, but those got scrapped. The plan at the time was to give him new music and push him hard. He was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year but didn’t win.

It should be noted that Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles for the WWE title is being promoted as the Smackdown main event for Extreme Rules on July 15 in Pittsburgh.