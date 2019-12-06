Vince McMahon Changes RAW Main Event, WWE Stars Address Demos

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Vince McMahon changed the main event of this week’s RAW during a production meeting. It’s believed that the original plan was for Randy Orton, Ricochet, and Humberto Carrillo to defeat The OC with help from Rey Mysterio. Meltzer noted the following:

“Vince wanted it changed to Orton not wanting to team with those guys, so Mysterio was in the match, wanting Orton to hit the RKO out of nowhere on Styles, and to make that work, he wanted Styles to be coming off a pin, and Ricochet was the unlucky pick since he didn’t want to beat Mysterio.”

– During a Twitch live stream, Mansoor and Dio Maddin (along with Killian Dain and Dominic Dijakovic) joked about how AEW has been beating NXT in all the viewership demographics except for the 50+ age group. A reference was made to tweets from F4WOnline.com’s Bryan Alvarez about the AEW vs. NXT demos.

NXT just barely won persons 18-34 and women 12-34 this week, plus 50+ as always. Every demo and total viewers totally neck-and-neck. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 5, 2019