Vince McMahon Changes This Week’s Main Event On WWE SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Just three hours before SmackDown LIVE went live from Detroit, Michigan, Vince McMahon tore up the script for the entire show.

This is according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer on Twitter, who notes that the original plan for tonight’s main event was a singles match between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan.

Meltzer then noted at 6:43 p.m. EST. that the planned main event for tonight is a tag team match pitting Kingston and Xavier Woods against Bryan and Rowan.

WWE has announced that this week’s show will feature Kingston responding to Randy Orton in an “exclusive” interview before their match at SummerSlam, as well Kevin Owens inviting Shane McMahon to “The Kevin Owens Show.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR