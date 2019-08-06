Vince McMahon Changes This Week’s Main Event On WWE SmackDown

Just three hours before SmackDown LIVE went live from Detroit, Michigan, Vince McMahon tore up the script for the entire show.

This is according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer on Twitter, who notes that the original plan for tonight’s main event was a singles match between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan.

the Kingston vs. Bryan main event tonight was changed again. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 6, 2019

Vince tore up the show 90 minutes ago. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 6, 2019

Meltzer then noted at 6:43 p.m. EST. that the planned main event for tonight is a tag team match pitting Kingston and Xavier Woods against Bryan and Rowan.

Kofi & Xavier vs. Bryan & Rowan is the latest main event for tonight. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 6, 2019

WWE has announced that this week’s show will feature Kingston responding to Randy Orton in an “exclusive” interview before their match at SummerSlam, as well Kevin Owens inviting Shane McMahon to “The Kevin Owens Show.”