Vince McMahon Comments On Andre Documentary, Charlotte On Bayley, Bellas Video

– Below is the latest episode of “Bella Brains” with Daniel Bryan trying to figure out which Bella Twin is smarter – wife Brie Bella or sister-in-law Nikki Bella.

– As noted, WWE and HBO are teaming for a future documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Vince McMahon tweeted the following on the project today:

There are so many great stories about Andre The Giant. Looking forward to telling them with @BillSimmons & @HBO. pic.twitter.com/36rTF36I8h — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 20, 2017

– It looks like Charlotte Flair will demand that RAW Women’s Champion Bayley relinquish the title on tonight’s RAW from Los Angeles due to the interference from Sasha Banks in last week’s title change. Charlotte tweeted the following today: