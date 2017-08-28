Vince McMahon Comments On Mae Young Classic, First MYC Airing After WWE RAW

— The first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic have been released on the WWE Network via Video on Demand. WWE will then release another four episodes on 9/4. The sports entertainment company will hold the finals live on 9/12 at 10 PM on the WWE Network from the SmackDown TV event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vince McMahon’s Twitter account sent out the following:

Binge-worthy would be an understatement. Experience the first four episodes of the #MaeYoungClassic now on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/KS9gNMVYsW — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 28, 2017

– The WWE Network has updated its 24/7 streaming schedule for this week. The first episode of the Mae Young Classic air at 11:06 PM EST on Monday after Raw goes off the air. Here is the synopsis for the show:

“The Mae Young Classic kicks off with Kay Lee Ray vs. Princesa Sugehit, Shayna Baszler vs. Zeda, Abbey Laith vs. Jazzy Gabert, and more!”