Vince McMahon Comments On Women’s Revolution, Goldberg Works ESPN Video, Stock

– ESPN posted this quick comedy clip of WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg working at their headquarters, manning the canteen.

– WWE stock was down 0.31% today, closing at $22.43 per share. Today’s high was $22.57 and the low was $22.13.

– Vince McMahon tweeted the following link to a new USA Today piece on the women’s revolution in WWE and wrote, “Super women are as great as super men. #WrestleMania.”