Vince McMahon Could Be Bringing Back The XFL

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly started a new company called Alpha Entertainment and many believe this company’s intention is to bring back some form of the once-defunct XFL football league.

Several media outlets picked up on the story. Thus, the WWE issued the following statement:

“Vince McMahon has established and is personally funding a separate entity from WWE, Alpha Entertainment, to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football. Mr. McMahon has nothing further to announce at this time.”

The XFL only had one season, which took place in 2001 and was produced by WWE and NBC. It took place during the NFL off-season and promoted as having fewer rules and encouraging rougher play than other major leagues.