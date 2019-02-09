Vince McMahon Could Change His Mind On WrestleMania 35 Match

While Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is officially set for WrestleMania 35, Vince McMahon’s current plan for the Raw Women’s Championship Match is a Triple Threat Match between Rousey, Lynch and Charlotte Flair. This match, however, isn’t a lock either.

Vince McMahon and other WWE officials came away impressed with Rousey and Lynch’s in-ring confrontation on Raw the night after the Royal Rumble. During the segment, Lynch chose Rousey as her opponent at WrestleMania.

As a result, McMahon is now having second thoughts on changing the officially announced match between Rousey and Lynch. In the meantime, Flair will continue to feud with Lynch in case he decides to include her in the match.

Regardless of whether the match will include Flair or not, WWE plans to have women in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

On another note, WWE commentators were given strict instructions to refer to Lynch vs. Rousey as the main event of WrestleMania 35, not Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins.