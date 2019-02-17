Vince McMahon Indecisive On The Main Event For Elimination Chamber

Vince McMahon has been indecisive when it comes to which match will close tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE wrestlers were informed this afternoon that the Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match would be closing the show. That, however, quickly changed.

Before 4 p.m. EST, McMahon decided on having the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match close the show instead. McMahon doesn’t think that the Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match would get the desired reaction to close the show.

Sapp added, “This sounds very much like a “plans change” situation, and it is, but it was a minute-by-minute change, as there was no decision heading into the day on what match was going to go last, and the company had the benefit of having the ability to switch both matches around considering they’ll both in the Chamber structure.”