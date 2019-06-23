Vince McMahon Makes A Big Change To WWE RAW and SmackDown

2-out-of-3 Falls Matches on WWE television are rare, but there were two last week. Both Raw and SmackDown LIVE featured a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, with The New Day defeating Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in two consecutive falls on Raw, followed by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeating Owens and Zayn 2-0 on SmackDown LIVE.

The reason for this is because Vince McMahon doesn’t want commercial breaks taking place during matches on Raw and SmackDown LIVE.

“Apparently, there was a meeting last week and Vince just told everybody that there is no more wrestling during commercial breaks,” Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Basically, you can have a match that goes through a break but there can’t be wrestling during the break. Therefore, you have to have multi-fall matches or different things like that. That’s why we had those random best of three falls matches on TV on Monday and Tuesday.”