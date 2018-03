WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has made the 2018 Forbes Billionaire List as he is ranked #1,394 with a net worth of $1.7 billion as of today.

This marks the second straight ranking that McMahon has been featured on the annual list put out by Forbes. Back in 2016, he missed the billionaire threshold by just two months.

WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States Donald Trump is ranked #766 on the list.