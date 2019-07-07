Vince McMahon Nixes HIAC Match, Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Revealed

– During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Batista talked about what him and Triple H wanted for their Wrestlemania 35 match:

“Originally, we wanted a have a Hell in a Cell but Vince, because of the pay-per-view, he didn’t want to have a Hell In A Cell, and we really wanted Hell In A Cell. They’re just great matches, they’re violent. We needed bells and whistles. We’re two older guys, we hadn’t wrestled in a long time and we needed the drama. We’ve already got the history, so we just needed the violence.”

— Rey Mysterio is set to return to television after vacating the United States Championship last month.

WWE has announced that Mysterio will appear on Raw this Monday night.

WWE announced the following:

“Due to the unbelievable set of circumstances that saw him forced to relinquish the United States Championship following a shoulder injury, Rey Mysterio will return to Raw this Monday night.

What will The Greatest Mask of All Time have to say upon his return and how will he impact the ever-changing landscape of the red brand? Find out when Raw goes down this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

On May 19 at WWE Money in the Bank, Mysterio suffered a separated shoulder during a match where he defeated Samoa Joe for the United States Championship. Due to the injury, Mysterio relinquished the title to Joe on the June 3 episode of Raw.

Joe lost the United States Championship three weeks later to Ricochet at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Dave Meltzer reported last week in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mysterio is expected to return to action early this month.