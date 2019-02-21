Vince McMahon Not Happy With Declining Ratings and ‘Stale’ Stars

There’s been a lot of talk about four NXT standouts appearing on Raw and SmackDown LIVE this week and what this means going forward.

Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa promoted to the main roster this week and booked to look strong. The decision to bring them up from NXT was made because of the declining television ratings, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer said, “Vince felt that the reason the ratings are down is because the product is stale, the stars are stale and ‘we don’t have any superstars and these guys that we have aren’t gonna be superstars so we need to make new superstars so we gotta get guys that we haven’t ruined.’”

The idea, for now, is for all four to work Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT for the time being.