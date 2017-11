It was revealed during the Kevin Owens 365 special on the WWE Network that Vince McMahon was not happy with the Owens vs. Chris Jericho match at WrestleMania.

When Owens approached Vince backstage after the match and asked if it was good, Vince simply said “no.”

According to Owens, the match wasn’t what Vince was looking for and Owens took that as a failure.