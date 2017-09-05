Vince McMahon On Batista’s WWE Anniversary, Batista Thanks Vince

Today marks 15 years since former WWE Champion Batista made his debut on an episode of SmackDown as Deacon Batista, the enforcer to Reverend D’Von Dudley. Video from the debut can be seen above. His in-ring debut would come in a match with D’Von against Randy Orton and Farooq. Batista pinned future partner Orton in that match.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and wished Batista a happy anniversary. As seen below, the man behind Marvel’s Drax The Destroyer responded and said he has “a fuck ton of unleashing left” in him:

15 years ago today, @WWE unleashed The Animal @DaveBautista on the WWE Universe. Happy anniversary, “Drax.” — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 9, 2017