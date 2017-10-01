Vince McMahon On Crutches At WWE Press Event (Photo), HBK Thanks RAW Superstars, RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE RAW in New Orleans:

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted the following thanks to TJ Perkins, Enzo Amore and Big Cass after he appeared with them in segments during last night’s RAW:

Huge "Thank You" to @MegaTJP , @WWEAaLLday21 & @BigCassWWE for letting this 'Ol dude hang out with them!! I thoroughly enjoyed it!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 10, 2017

– As noted, WWE held a press conference earlier today in New Orleans to officially announce WrestleMania 34 for 2018. As seen below, Vince McMahon was at the event and is still using crutches to get around. We know that Vince underwent surgery for a torn quad back in September.