Vince McMahon On His Birthday, Trent Seven Theme Released, Adam Cole – NXT

– As seen above, WWE Music has released the “Mustache Mountain” theme song for Trent Seven.

– Adam Cole is now being advertised to work WWE NXT live events, including the October 19th live event in Macon, Georgia. No word yet on Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly but others advertised for that show include NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Ember Moon, Roderick Strong, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Andrade “Cien” Almas. The pre-sale begins on August 24th and the passcode is NXTLive.

– As noted, WWE CEO Vince McMahon turned 72 years old today. He tweeted the following, calling himself the luckiest man alive: