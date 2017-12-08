Vince McMahon On History Being Made In Abu Dhabi, UpUpDownDown FIFA 18 Tournament

— WWE made history in Abu Dhabi last night when the first-ever women’s match in the United Arab Emirates took place between RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. Vince McMahon took to Twitter to react to the historic moment:
.@WWE is all about making moments in time…last night in #WWEAbuDhabi, @SashaBanksWWE and @AlexaBliss_WWE did just that. Congratulations to you both. pic.twitter.com/iojDF7fmT6
— In the latest installment of WWE Superstar Xavier Woods’ YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown’s, FIFA 18 tournament; Sheamus took on SmackDown Live’s Fandango. Check it out here: