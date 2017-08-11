Vince McMahon On Son & Daughter Day, Fans On WWE – Game Of Thrones, Zelina Vega Pick Video

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Zelina Vega plugging this week’s WWE NXT episode. Following Andrade “Cien” Almas’ main event win over No Way Jose, Vega issued a challenge to Johnny Gargano for a match at the “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event during SummerSlam weekend. That match was later made official. Vega grabs on the beating they gave Jose, which shows why Almas deserves the spotlight.

– WWE has a poll asking fans which Superstar would they like to see make a cameo on HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones – Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Baron Corbin, Big Show, Bray Wyatt, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville,Finn Balor, Rusev, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Seth Rollins or RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. As of this writing, 26% voted for Braun while 13% went with Reigns, 8% for other, 7% for Wyatt, 6% for Lesnar, 6% for Balor, 5% for Ambrose, 5% for Rollins, 5% for Sheamus, 5% for Bliss and 4% for Cena. The rest received 3% or less.

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and gave props to his children for National Son & Daughter Day. The WWE Chairman wrote the following on Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon: