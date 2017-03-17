Vince McMahon On Xavier Woods’ UUDD Milestone, Cathy Kelley Video, WWE Stock
– Cathy Kelley looks at the hype surrounding Finn Balor’s return at WWE live events last week in this new video from WWE Digital.
– WWE stock was up 1.39% today, closing at $21.09 per share. Today’s high was $21.14 and the low was $20.68.
– As noted, Xavier Woods recently celebrated 1 million subscribers to his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel by posting a video with Stephanie McMahon. Vince McMahon congratulated Woods today with the following tweet. Woods replied and asked the WWE Chairman about making a future appearance.
New Day Rocks. Congrats to @XavierWoodsPhD and @UpUpDwnDwn! pic.twitter.com/bW3YIOiZUg
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 17, 2017
Thanks for the congrats! Everyone still wants to see you on the show 😏 maybe one day🤔 https://t.co/IA1CBqYBag
— Austin Creed @ SXSW (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 17, 2017