Vince McMahon On Xavier Woods’ UUDD Milestone, Cathy Kelley Video, WWE Stock

– Cathy Kelley looks at the hype surrounding Finn Balor’s return at WWE live events last week in this new video from WWE Digital.

– WWE stock was up 1.39% today, closing at $21.09 per share. Today’s high was $21.14 and the low was $20.68.

– As noted, Xavier Woods recently celebrated 1 million subscribers to his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel by posting a video with Stephanie McMahon. Vince McMahon congratulated Woods today with the following tweet. Woods replied and asked the WWE Chairman about making a future appearance.