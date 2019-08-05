Vince McMahon Paid Harley Race’s Medical Costs Before Wrestling Legend’s Death

Harley Race passed away on Thursday and according to a former WWE Superstar, Vince McMahon helped the wrestling legend out by paying his medical costs during his final days.

Former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch, who got wrestling training at Harley Race’s Wrestling Academy, shared a story today on Facebook about a phone call being made to WWE asking for help in paying Race’s medical care and it was paid off 10 minutes later by McMahon.

“I just wanted to put this out there,” Murdoch wrote. “Harley needed to be transferred from Atlanta to St.Louis. He needed to take a Med flight because he was in rough shape. Medicare wouldn’t help him. A call was made to WWE and 10 mins later it was paid in full. Vince McMahon never blinked an eye. He wanted to make sure Harley was taken care of.

“Thank you Vince, you gave me 2 more days with Harley.”