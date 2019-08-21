Vince McMahon Planning To Relinquish Some Of His Power?

With the XFL’s relaunch date getting closer, there is speculation that Vince McMahon is going to relinquish some of his creative power in WWE. Here is what a source noted to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.com:

“Vince doesn’t want to step away, he doesn’t want to let go, but it’s the right move. He’s got a great team and he has a lot of faith in them.”

There is talk that Vince feels comfortable with Paul Heyman and Triple H having more power over the product moving forward. As previously noted, Triple H is expected to have control of the NXT brand once the show moves to the USA Network.