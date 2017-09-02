Vince McMahon Plugs John Cena’s “Auto Geek”, Fans On Goldberg, Larry Zbyszko On Eric Bischoff

– Hannibal TV posted this clip of WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko talking about Eric Bischoff. Larry talks about he and Bischoff became good friends early on, before Bischoff went on to become a higher-up in WCW. Larry says the nWo was as hot as it was because of the guidance he gave Bischoff. “The Living Legend” says Bischoff went from being the Executive Producer that would listen to Larry and others, to being the Executive Producer who was a big shot, no longer listening to Larry. Larry mentions Bischoff associating with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, saying guys were ripping him off left and right but he didn’t know it.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has a better chance of defeating Bill Goldberg – WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at Fastlane or Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. As of this writing, 77% voted for Lesnar.

– Earlier in the week we posted a video of John Cena showing off his Rolls Royce Phantom. That video was the first of a new “Auto Geek” series that Cena will be starring in for The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and commented on the series: