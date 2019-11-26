Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Furious’ About CM Punk Reference

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the belief is that Seth Rollins ad-libbed his response to the CM Punk chants on RAW. Vince McMahon was apparently not happy that Rollins acknowledged the chants and Meltzer noted the following:

“Unless Seth and Vince worked it out and Vince was working everyone backstage by acting furious when this is going on, Vince was really upset about Seth responding to this. Vince’s rule is that you do not push the idea of a match that you aren’t going to deliver.”

In unrelated CM Punk news, Punk will not be on this week’s WWE Backstage show.