Vince McMahon Reportedly Furious With Shinsuke Nakamura For Dropping John Cena On His Head

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports today that Vince McMahon was furious with Shinsuke Nakamura for dropping John Cena on his head and neck when he hit him with the Reverse Exploder near the end of their main event match on SmackDown LIVE last week.

Luckily for Cena, he did not suffer a serious injury. SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on last night’s show that Cena will face Baron Corbin at SummerSlam on August 20.

According to Barrasso, McMahon’s anger was more in defense of Cena than an indictment of Nakamura since the WWE Chairman & CEO has not lost faith in him. However, if Nakamura makes another mistake like that again, McMahon will have an entirely different opinion of him.

McMahon might be the only one upset with Nakamura for the botched spot. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported last week that people backstage saw the error as a fluke. Cena himself did not seem upset about it either. Nakamura immediately apologized to Cena after the match, to which Cena replied, “Don’t be sorry.”