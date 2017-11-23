Vince McMahon Reportedly Sees Finn Balor Character As ‘Bland’

A new report by Justin Barrasso of SI.com has provided some more information about Vince McMahon not being sold on Finn Balor being a main event star:

“Also, contrary to reports that Finn Balor was pulled from a potential Royal Rumble Universal title match against Lesnar, Sports Illustrated has learned that Balor was never even in the mix for the match. Balor is slowly transitioning into a newer version of Dolph Ziggler as a performer with a great series of matches but no reward atop the card or faith from the office.

A source close to WWE creative relayed that McMahon sees Balor as bland when he is not portraying ‘The Demon’ character.”

It should be noted that in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer wrote the following about the Royal Rumble:

“The original plan, which was changed on 11/20, was for Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor to headline.”

Meltzer also noted the following:

“Vince McMahon was concerned that Balor wasn’t over enough for the position.”