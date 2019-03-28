Vince McMahon Sells WWE Stock, Legend Praises Becky Lynch

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Vince McMahon sold 3,204,427 shares of WWE’s Class A common stock on Wednesday. In the SES filing, it was noted that “Mr. McMahon executed the sale primarily to fund a separate entity from the Company, Alpha Entertainment LLC ‘Alpha’)” which is the parent company of XFL.

– In an interview with SkySports.com, Mick Foley gave praise to Becky Lynch:

“I believe their time has come. Becky Lynch has succeeded in becoming the biggest name in our business and I think that’s great. She’s a good friend, she’s a wonderful person and it couldn’t happen to a nicer lass. I go back to my messages about eight or nine months ago and when she came to me for some advice I told her to be patient and to be ready. Then when she got the opportunity, she ran with it like nobody I’ve ever seen, like ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR