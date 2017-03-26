Vince McMahon Seriously Considered John Cena Heel Turn

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck talked about how John Cena almost turned heel in 2012, during an interview with PWTorch.com.

“We were very close. We had Vince sign off on it at one point and Cena was on board to do it. We started making plans for it and then Vince got cold feet – we had just signed an exclusive Cena merchandise deal with Walmart.”

Eck said that Vince came into a booking meeting with the head writers and told everyone, “I know you guys really want to do this but we just can’t do it.”

Eck said another problem was that Vince didn’t feel there was another guy to replace Cena as the top babyface. Eck reflected on the discussion at the time, “CM Punk was over but he can’t be THE guy and it can’t be Randy Orton because he hates people.” Eck said Sheamus was being groomed to be the top babyface at one point but felt that Vince did more to hurt Sheamus’ character than help.

Eck summed up the Cena situation by stating, “Vince not only considered it, he was almost there to pull the trigger on it.”