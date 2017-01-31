Vince McMahon – Snoop Dogg Pre-WM Footage, No Emmalina Vignette On This Week’s RAW, Fans On RAW

– Below is a clip from Monday night’s WWE 24 special on the WWE Network with behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania 32, including a shot of Vince McMahon coaching rapper Snoop Dogg as they prepared for Sasha Banks’ entrance:

– Monday night’s RAW was just the second episode since October 3rd, 2016 with no vignette for Emma’s return to TV as Emmalina. WWE began airing the promos in early October and at one point she was advertised to return on the December 12th episode but it never happened.

– As seen below, 57% of fans on Twitter gave Monday night’s post-Royal rumble RAW a thumbs up with over 2600 votes: