Vince McMahon, Ted DiBiase, Jimmy Hart and More React To “Mean” Gene Okerlund’s Death

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in wrestling history, has died at the age of 76.

Okerlund’s ability to handle the mic and help elevate talent through his interviews stands alone in pro wrestling lore. Okerlund worked for the American Wrestling Association for 14 years before joining Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation in 1984. He remained with the company until 1993 when he left for World Championship Wrestling.

From Hulk Hogan to Randy Savage to Ric Flair, “Mean” Gene’s interviews will forever be part of the legacy of so many wrestlers.

The wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to “Mean” Gene.

It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever “Mean” Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE’s most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely. pic.twitter.com/zbrkQAvtug — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 3, 2019

WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/u3bS6pePmY — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 2, 2019

Loved Mean Gene @TheGeneOkerlund – when we tripped up and fell on our promos, he was there to pick us up – smart, kind – willl be incredibly missed — Real Jimmy Hart (@RealJimmyHart) January 2, 2019

Gene Okerlund was always a consummate pro. His iconic voice, personality, and talent helped so many superstars climb to the top.

I am deeply saddened by his passing. RIP Mean Gene. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) January 2, 2019

One of the CLASSIEST Men I’ve Ever had the opportunity to meet and know. Always told me how proud he was to have me in the wrestling business and appreciated what I stand for. Yes I like many others Was a Huge Fan Of His “Work” But I was more Honored to see His WORTH to Everyone https://t.co/biOKHr2OPt — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 2, 2019

Extremely sad news to hear of the unfortunate passing of Mean Gene Okerlund. One of the most iconic interviewers and personalities of my childhood, and one of the very best in the business. Rest In Peace Gene. — Ligero (@Ligero1) January 2, 2019