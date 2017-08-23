Vince McMahon Thanks Barclays And WWE Universe, Baron Corbin’s New Theme Song, Booker T – JDF

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “New Rules” theme song for Baron Corbin:

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has announced Jason David Frank of Power Rangers & MMA fame for Reality of Wrestling’s Christmas Chaos event, which is their biggest show of the year. No word yet on who JDF will be facing that night but Booker will also be appearing, according to the first details announced this week. The event takes place on Saturday, December 9th at the World Gym Arena in Texas City, TX and will stream live on the Fite app. Booker’s ROW just debuted with Fite this week. Their next TV taping is scheduled for September 9th.

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following thanks to the WWE Universe and the Barclays Center for another successful SummerSlam Week in Brooklyn: