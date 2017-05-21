Vince McMahon Thinks Finn Balor Is ‘Small’

Immediately after losing to Finn Balor in their first-ever matchup last summer, Roman Reigns said he wanted another opportunity against him. He got it on Raw last Monday in the first of three Kurt Angle-mandated matches among Extreme Rules’ Fatal 5-Way competitors and Reigns avenged his nearly year-old loss by defeating Bálor.

On commentary, there were a few references to Balor facing the much larger Reigns. That all came from Vince McMahon, who directed the announce team to point out his lack of size.

McMahon now realizes Balor’s size or lack thereof is going to have to play into his role in WWE since most of the company’s wrestlers are bigger than him.

Billed at 5’11” and 190 pounds by WWE, Balor will often be the smallest wrestler in the ring since he’s not in the Cruiserweight division. However, even those numbers are exaggerated.

Balor has said in the past that his weight is usually between 178 and 181 pounds. Furthermore, the average guess of his real height by CelebHeights.com users is 5’9″.

The billed heights of WWE stars are often inflated by two inches, so Balor’s real height being 5’9″ is probably true.