Vince McMahon To Appear On Monday’s WWE Raw

One week after Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins placed the blame for Monday Night Raw’s recent decline squarely on the shoulders of “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin, WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon will return to the red brand to shake things up, WWE.com can confirm.

The landmark appearance of The Chairman comes one night after WWE TLC, where Corbin intends to be named the permanent General Manager of Raw following a forfeit victory over the injured Braun Strowman in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match, per the stipulation handed down by Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. However, rumors abound that The Monster Among Men could make an appearance at this Sunday’s WWE TLC event and stop The Lone Wolf from assuming total control of Team Red.

With Mr. McMahon’s return imminent, however, Corbin could have a lot to answer for regardless of his position. How will The Chairman shake up Monday Night Raw, and who will benefit — or suffer — as a result?

Whatever Mr. McMahon has in store, you won’t want to miss it this Monday night on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.