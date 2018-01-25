Vince McMahon To Make Major Sports Announcement On Thursday

WWE has announced that Vince McMahon will make a major sports announcement on Thursday, which will be about starting a pro football league. They sent out the following:

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will make a major sports announcement today at 3 p.m. ET, streaming live from the digital platforms of his new enterprise, Alpha Entertainment.

The live stream will be available via Alpha Entertainment’s Twitter (@AlphaEntLLC), Facebook (facebook.com/AlphaEntLLC) and YouTube (youtube.com/alphaentertainment) pages, as well as AlphaEntLLC.com.