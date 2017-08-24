Vince McMahon Turns 72, Chad Gable On Teaming With Shelton Benjamin, SmackDown Pre-Sale Code

– Vince McMahon, Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer of WWE, turns 72 years old today.

– WWE returns to the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 17 for SmackDown LIVE. A pre-sale is underway on Ticketmaster.com; the code is WWESMD. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday.

– Beginning next week on SmackDown LIVE, Chad Gable will start teaming with the returning Shelton Benjamin. Gable commented on his new partnership with the following on Twitter.

