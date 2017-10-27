Vince McMahon Tweets On The Bellas’ Cena Video, Xavier Woods Unboxes (Video), Fans On Kurt Angle

– Above is the latest “UpUpDownDown” Unboxing video with Xavier Woods revealing a new Disney Treasures subscription box from Funko Pop.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see RAW General Manager Kurt Angle face if he were to wrestle another match following his return at WWE TLC last Sunday – AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose, Finn Bálor, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, John Cena, Kevin Owens, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura or WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. As of this writing, 33% voted for Styles, 11% went with Cesaro, 8% for Shane, 7% for Nakamura, 6% for Joe, 4% for Rollins and 4% for Miz. The rest received 3% or less. Wyatt received 0%.

– We noted earlier how The Bella Twins released a video of John Cena playing the piano to celebrate 900,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel. Vince McMahon tweeted the following props to Cena and The Bellas: