Vince McMahon Video From WWE 2K18, Powerlifter Makes NXT Live Event Debut, WWE Network

– Above is Vince McMahon’s entrance in the new WWE 2K18 video game.

– We noted earlier this week that 6 new episodes of World Class Championship Wrestling had been added to the WWE Network. Another 9 episodes have since been added from 1987 and 1988. WWENetworkNews.com notes that the WCCW additions are almost complete as just 7 episodes are left. WCCW ended in 1989. As noted, the reality era of WWE NXT will be added to the Network once WCCW is done.

– Powerlifter Eric Bugenhagen, who developed a fanbase on YouTube with his lifting videos before signing with WWE, made his WWE NXT live event debut at last night’s show in Daytona Beach, FL. He lost to Lars Sullivan. Below are a few photos from the match: