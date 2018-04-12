Vince McMahon Writes Foreword For Raw 25 Book, WWE Announces New Event

– DK Publishing has announced that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has penned the foreword for the WWE RAW: The First 25 Years book. Here is the promotion material:

“Relive all the best moments of Monday Night Raw, from the very first show in January 1993 to the 25th anniversary episode in 2018, in DK’s newest WWE title, WWE Raw The First 25 Years. Discover all the memorable matches, key events, and shocking plot twists, presented month by month and year by year, making it easy for fans to find their favorite eras and episodes. Incredible photography from WWE’s official archives takes you back in time to showcase all the action as it happened. Superstars are profiled in detail, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, The New Day, Charlotte, Sting, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Nikki Bella, and many, many more. “Elsewhere in WWE” boxes describe key events from other WWE events, such as Smackdown and WrestleMania, giving a comprehensive picture of the WWE universe. A must have for RAW fans old and new. With never before seen shots, profiles of popular Superstars, and iconic quotes throughout, WWE Raw The First 25 Years is the ultimate guide to WWE’s flagship show.”

– WWE issued the following:

Buenos Aires, Argentina, welcomes WWE Live back to Luna Park Stadium on Thursday, 6 December. Tickets will be available at 12:01 a.m. local time on Thursday, 26 April, at www.ticketportal.com.ar.

The WWE Universe in Argentina can see their favorite Superstars from Raw, including Roman Reigns, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Asuka, Bray Wyatt and more.* The Live Event comes more than one year after WWE’s unforgettable first-ever visit to Buenos Aires and promises to be just as memorable an evening.

Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available, and be sure to get your tickets to see WWE Live in Buenos Aires starting Thursday, 26 April.

*Talent line-up depicted and referenced are subject to change