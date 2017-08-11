Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Bayley Getting Booed On RAW

The shoulder injury Bayley suffered last week on Raw will keep her out of SummerSlam, which means the field for Alexa Bliss’ Raw Women’s Championship is wide open.

Bayley was met with a loud chorus of boos while she addressed her injury to fans at Monday’s Raw in Toronto. The boos rattled Bayley a bit as she even addressed them during the segment.

According to Dave Meltzer on the post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon was not happy with Bayley getting booed by fans. He says that you can tell because we heard Corey Graves emphasize Toronto as being “bizarro world” multiple times after.

“That was certainly one of the most talked about segments of the show. She came out, they were booing her, and I was told that the boos were not directed at her as much as directed at the booking of her,” Meltzer said. “But she was taken aback, and Corey Graves had to do the ‘bizarro world’ comment, which means that Vince was not happy at all because that’s what Vince does when he’s unhappy.”

WWE announcers have referred to Canada as “bizarro world” several times in the past because fans would boo the babyfaces and cheer the heels, especially if the heels are Canadian.