Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Bullet Club’s RAW Invasion, Low SmackDown Live Attendance Continues

– Vince McMahon was reportedly not happy with The Bullet Club appearing outside the arena prior to this week’s RAW in Ontario, CA. According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, “Vince did not find it funny at all.”

Alvarez’s co-host Mike Sempervive noted that a person in WWE told him, “There were tickets available, they could’ve went all away with it and they chose not to.”

– Low attendance for WWE television shows continues with this week’s Smackdown Live in Glendale, AZ. A fan took a photo which shows the upper deck and parts of the lower deck blocked off: